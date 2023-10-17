Now is the time to invest in Oklahoma’s future: $2T in funding is rare opportunity

With nearly $2 trillion in federal funding currently available to boost U.S. innovation, competitiveness and national security over the next decade, now is the time for Oklahoma to fully invest in our future.

These place-based programs are designed to put federal dollars in the hands of local leaders to help jump-start their innovation economies and create good jobs. Some of these programs include agencies you might expect to drive innovation and economic development such as the Regional Innovation Engines program from the National Science Foundation, and the Regional Innovation and Technology Hubs and Recompete programs from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. However, the U.S. Department of Energy also is making significant investments in local economies and technological advancements such as the H2Hubs program.

Together, these funding opportunities reflect many of the critical building blocks to Oklahoma’s economy. Most notably, our emphasis on supporting the development of vibrant rural communities, supporting our regional hubs, and helping our legacy industries thrive and evolve.

With their emphasis on expanding the U.S. geography of opportunity in the innovation economy beyond places like Silicon Valley, states like Oklahoma are exceptionally competitive to secure these massive investments. Oklahoma ranks 42nd in the nation in research and development spending per capita, 44th in patents per capita, and 44th in venture deals, so we stand to benefit disproportionately from these programs.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In the Tulsa region, we seek to leverage each of these programs — and other programs created through the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act — to invest in anchor institutions such as Oklahoma State University, the University of Tulsa, Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Tech to build our regional innovation economy.

For example, Tulsa Innovation Labs recently led the submission of a proposal for Tech Hubs to establish eastern Oklahoma as a leader in the future of autonomous systems, such as drones. A Tech Hubs designation from the Economic Development Administration could result in a $65 million investment in eastern Oklahoma’s innovation economy, recognizing the potential of the Tulsa region — and partners such as Black Tech Street and OSU — to become a globally competitive center of innovation.

Oklahoma already has demonstrated our state is competitive for these programs. Only two states received two Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) awards from the U.S. Department of Commerce ― New York and Oklahoma. Oklahoma City received $35 million to build a biomanufacturing cluster and $38 million went to Tulsa to develop an advanced mobility cluster.

Federal investment through these programs will drive significant economic impacts across the state. In Tulsa, the BBBRC award alone is expected to create 30,000 jobs, 50% of which will be accessible without a college degree. Potential Tech Hubs investment is even more staggering: It could create up to 200,000 new jobs across eastern Oklahoma.

The impacts of these programs go beyond the major metropolitan areas and are critical to bridging the urban-rural divide. Rural communities such as Ada and Pryor are both working with the Center on Rural Innovation to develop their own innovation ecosystems. The Tech Hubs program even includes a set-aside for rural communities, demonstrating the statewide opportunity for these investments.

We already have seen states like Arizona, Ohio and Indiana aggressively seek to leverage federal investments to build out their innovation economies. Oklahoma should follow suit.

First, it is imperative that our congressional delegation continue to fund programs like National Science Foundation's Innovation Engines and the Economic Development Administration's Tech Hubs in the federal fiscal year 2024 budget. Furthermore, similar to states like Ohio, Oklahoma should seek to amplify the impact of these federal investments with targeted state investments in the innovation economies in regions like eastern Oklahoma that are building the economy of the future that will stop the state’s “brain drain.”

Oklahoma is a blue sky of opportunity, and federal investments in America’s Heartland are critical to helping realize the potential of our state to expand economic opportunity for all Oklahomans, advance important Oklahoma institutions and keep Oklahoma’s homegrown talent at home.

Jennifer Hankins is managing director of Tulsa Innovation Labs, pioneered by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Invest in Oklahoma's future: $2T in funding rare opportunity for state