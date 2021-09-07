Is Now The Time To Look At Buying 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)?

While 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on 5N Plus’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in 5N Plus?

According to my valuation model, 5N Plus seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy 5N Plus today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CA$3.24, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, 5N Plus has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from 5N Plus?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for 5N Plus. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? VNP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VNP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for 5N Plus mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

