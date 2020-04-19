Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AcadeMedia AB (publ) (STO:ACAD)?

AcadeMedia AB (publ) (STO:ACAD), which is in the consumer services business, and is based in Sweden, led the OM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine AcadeMedia’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in AcadeMedia?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AcadeMedia today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is SEK62.37, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because AcadeMedia’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of AcadeMedia look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AcadeMedia. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ACAD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACAD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

