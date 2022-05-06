Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)?

While Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$13.89 and falling to the lows of US$11.01. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Accel Entertainment's current trading price of US$11.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Accel Entertainment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Accel Entertainment worth?

Accel Entertainment is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Accel Entertainment’s ratio of 32.37x is above its peer average of 19.36x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Hospitality industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Accel Entertainment’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Accel Entertainment look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Accel Entertainment. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ACEL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ACEL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACEL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ACEL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Accel Entertainment as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Accel Entertainment.

