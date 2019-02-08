Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Adler Modemärkte AG (FRA:ADD)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Adler Modemärkte AG (FRA:ADD), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in Germany, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the DB over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Adler Modemärkte’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Adler Modemärkte

What is Adler Modemärkte worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Adler Modemärkte today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €3.6, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Adler Modemärkte’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Adler Modemärkte look like?

DB:ADD Future Profit February 8th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 5.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Adler Modemärkte, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ADD’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Adler Modemärkte. You can find everything you need to know about Adler Modemärkte in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Adler Modemärkte, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



