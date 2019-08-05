Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Airbus SE (EPA:AIR)?

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTPA, rising to highs of €132.62 and falling to the lows of €114.38. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Airbus's current trading price of €123.34 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Airbus’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Airbus worth?

Great news for investors – Airbus is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €230.21, but it is currently trading at €123 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Airbus’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Airbus generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 90% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Airbus. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? Since AIR is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AIR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AIR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

