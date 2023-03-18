Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)?

While Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Amyris’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Amyris Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$1.27 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 24% compared to my intrinsic value of $1.02. This means that the opportunity to buy Amyris at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Amyris’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Amyris look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 92% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Amyris. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AMRS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe AMRS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMRS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AMRS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Amyris, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Amyris you should be mindful of and 2 of them can't be ignored.

