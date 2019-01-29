Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Asahi Songwon Colors Limited (NSE:ASAHISONG)?

Asahi Songwon Colors Limited (NSE:ASAHISONG), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in India, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NSEI, rising to highs of ₹253.2 and falling to the lows of ₹191.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Asahi Songwon Colors’s current trading price of ₹191.55 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Asahi Songwon Colors’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What’s the opportunity in Asahi Songwon Colors?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Asahi Songwon Colors’s ratio of 11.09x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.29x, which means if you buy Asahi Songwon Colors today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Asahi Songwon Colors should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Asahi Songwon Colors’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Asahi Songwon Colors look like?

NSEI:ASAHISONG Future Profit January 29th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Asahi Songwon Colors. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ASAHISONG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ASAHISONG? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASAHISONG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for ASAHISONG, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.