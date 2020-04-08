Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Atlantia S.p.A. (BIT:ATL)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Atlantia S.p.A. (BIT:ATL). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the BIT. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Atlantia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Atlantia worth?

Great news for investors – Atlantia is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €19.55, but it is currently trading at €12.52 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Atlantia’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Atlantia?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Atlantia, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ATL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ATL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Atlantia. You can find everything you need to know about Atlantia in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Atlantia, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

