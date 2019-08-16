Is Now The Time To Look At Buying AXA SA (EPA:CS)?

Let's talk about the popular AXA SA (EPA:CS). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTPA, rising to highs of €23.88 and falling to the lows of €21.24. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AXA's current trading price of €21.24 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AXA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is AXA worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AXA’s ratio of 36.29x is above its peer average of 19.22x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Insurance industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that AXA’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from AXA?

ENXTPA:CS Past and Future Earnings, August 16th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AXA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

