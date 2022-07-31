Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN)?

While Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Baby Bunting Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Baby Bunting Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Baby Bunting Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$5.56, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Baby Bunting Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Baby Bunting Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Baby Bunting Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Baby Bunting Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Baby Bunting Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

