Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)?

Let's talk about the popular Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$597 and falling to the lows of US$464. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bio-Rad Laboratories' current trading price of US$500 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bio-Rad Laboratories’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Bio-Rad Laboratories

What is Bio-Rad Laboratories worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bio-Rad Laboratories today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $591.18, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Bio-Rad Laboratories’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Bio-Rad Laboratories?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Bio-Rad Laboratories. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BIO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BIO, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Bio-Rad Laboratories from their most recent forecasts. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here