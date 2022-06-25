Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)?

While Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£0.86 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£0.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Breedon Group's current trading price of UK£0.61 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Breedon Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Breedon Group worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.17x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Breedon Group today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Furthermore, Breedon Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Breedon Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Breedon Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BREE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BREE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BREE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BREE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

