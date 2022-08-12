Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW)?

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Brickworks’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Brickworks Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 24%, trading at AU$21.17 compared to my intrinsic value of A$17.11. This means that the opportunity to buy Brickworks at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like Brickworks’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Brickworks look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Brickworks, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe BKW is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BKW for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've found that Brickworks has 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

