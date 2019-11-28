Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Bulten AB (publ) (STO:BULTEN)?

Bulten AB (publ) (STO:BULTEN), which is in the auto components business, and is based in Sweden, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the OM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Bulten’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Bulten?

Bulten is currently overpriced based on my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 18.58x is currently well-above the industry average of 11.61x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Bulten’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Bulten look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bulten. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BULTEN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe BULTEN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BULTEN for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BULTEN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

