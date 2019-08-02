Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Capacent Holding AB (publ) (STO:CAPAC)?

Capacent Holding AB (publ) (STO:CAPAC), which is in the professional services business, and is based in Sweden, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the OM over the last few months, increasing to SEK61 at one point, and dropping to the lows of SEK45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Capacent Holding's current trading price of SEK48.9 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Capacent Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Capacent Holding

What's the opportunity in Capacent Holding?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Capacent Holding’s ratio of 13.61x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.16x, which means if you buy Capacent Holding today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Capacent Holding should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Capacent Holding’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Capacent Holding look like?

OM:CAPAC Past and Future Earnings, August 2nd 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 84% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Capacent Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CAPAC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CAPAC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CAPAC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CAPAC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Capacent Holding. You can find everything you need to know about Capacent Holding in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Capacent Holding, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.