Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)?

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$44.03 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$35.04. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cardiovascular Systems' current trading price of US$35.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cardiovascular Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Cardiovascular Systems worth?

According to my valuation model, Cardiovascular Systems seems to be fairly priced at around 7.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cardiovascular Systems today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $38.27, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Cardiovascular Systems has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Cardiovascular Systems generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Cardiovascular Systems' earnings are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CSII’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSII, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

