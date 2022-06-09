Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)?

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$56.06 and falling to the lows of US$38.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Carriage Services' current trading price of US$41.10 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Carriage Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Carriage Services?

The stock is currently trading at US$41.10 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 35% compared to my intrinsic value of $30.50. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Carriage Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Carriage Services?

earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 64% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Carriage Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CSV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CSV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSV for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CSV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Carriage Services as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Carriage Services (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

If you are no longer interested in Carriage Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

