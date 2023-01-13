Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)?

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$44.48 and falling to the lows of US$34.81. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Clearwater Paper's current trading price of US$35.92 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Clearwater Paper’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Clearwater Paper

What Is Clearwater Paper Worth?

According to my valuation model, Clearwater Paper seems to be fairly priced at around 0.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Clearwater Paper today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $36.02, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Clearwater Paper’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Clearwater Paper look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Clearwater Paper, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 4.0% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CLW’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CLW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Clearwater Paper at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Clearwater Paper and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Clearwater Paper, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here