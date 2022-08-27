Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU)?

Let's talk about the popular Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$26.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$22.77. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Computershare's current trading price of AU$24.62 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Computershare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Computershare Worth?

According to my valuation model, Computershare seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Computershare today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$27.81, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Computershare’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Computershare?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Computershare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CPU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CPU, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Computershare, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Computershare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

