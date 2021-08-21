Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)?

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$90.67 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$80.97. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CoStar Group's current trading price of US$82.53 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CoStar Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in CoStar Group?

According to my valuation model, CoStar Group seems to be fairly priced at around 10.74% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CoStar Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $74.52, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, CoStar Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from CoStar Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. CoStar Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CSGP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSGP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

