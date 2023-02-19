Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cushman & Wakefield’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Cushman & Wakefield?

According to my valuation model, Cushman & Wakefield seems to be fairly priced at around 6.11% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Cushman & Wakefield today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $13.19, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Cushman & Wakefield’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Cushman & Wakefield?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Cushman & Wakefield. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CWK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CWK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cushman & Wakefield (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Cushman & Wakefield, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

