Is Now The Time To Look At Buying DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)?

Let's talk about the popular DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at DexCom’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in DexCom?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy DexCom today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $610.42, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, DexCom’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will DexCom generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. DexCom's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DXCM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DXCM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for DexCom and you'll want to know about these.

