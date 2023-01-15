Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)?

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Diodes’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Diodes Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Diodes today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $90.83, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Diodes’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Diodes look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -11% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Diodes. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DIOD appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DIOD for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on DIOD should the price fluctuate below its true value.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Diodes (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in Diodes, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

