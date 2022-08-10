Is Now The Time To Look At Buying discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)?

While discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on discoverIE Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for discoverIE Group

What's The Opportunity In discoverIE Group?

According to my valuation model, discoverIE Group seems to be fairly priced at around 4.60% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy discoverIE Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £7.09, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, discoverIE Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will discoverIE Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. discoverIE Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DSCV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DSCV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about discoverIE Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with discoverIE Group, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in discoverIE Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here