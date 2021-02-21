Is Now The Time To Look At Buying DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)?

While DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on DLH Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in DLH Holdings?

Good news, investors! DLH Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that DLH Holdings’s ratio of 17.83x is below its peer average of 28.33x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. What’s more interesting is that, DLH Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from DLH Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for DLH Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since DLHC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DLHC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DLHC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into DLH Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for DLH Holdings you should know about.

