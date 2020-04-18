Is Now The Time To Look At Buying First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)?

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on First Savings Financial Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is First Savings Financial Group worth?

Great news for investors – First Savings Financial Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $59.55, but it is currently trading at US$42.29 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, First Savings Financial Group’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from First Savings Financial Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of First Savings Financial Group, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although FSFG is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FSFG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FSFG for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on First Savings Financial Group. You can find everything you need to know about First Savings Financial Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in First Savings Financial Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

