Is Now The Time To Look At Buying GHP Specialty Care AB (publ) (STO:GHP)?

GHP Specialty Care AB (publ) (STO:GHP), which is in the healthcare business, and is based in Sweden, led the OM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine GHP Specialty Care’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in GHP Specialty Care?

Good news, investors! GHP Specialty Care is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is SEK21.22, but it is currently trading at kr13.44 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that GHP Specialty Care’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from GHP Specialty Care?

OM:GHP Past and Future Earnings April 21st 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. GHP Specialty Care’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 78%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since GHP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GHP for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GHP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on GHP Specialty Care.

