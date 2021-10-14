Is Now The Time To Look At Buying GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC)?

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine GrainCorp’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is GrainCorp worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.46% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy GrainCorp today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$6.04, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since GrainCorp’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from GrainCorp?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for GrainCorp. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GNC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GNC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for GrainCorp (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

