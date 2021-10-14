Is Now The Time To Look At Buying GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine GrainCorp’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for GrainCorp

What is GrainCorp worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.46% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy GrainCorp today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$6.04, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since GrainCorp’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from GrainCorp?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for GrainCorp. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GNC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GNC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for GrainCorp (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in GrainCorp, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)?

    A look at the shareholders of Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • 4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    For instance, since the beginning of 1950, there have been 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500. To build on this point, the broader market has responded very similarly following crashes or corrections for the past 60 years. Following each of the previous eight bear markets, excluding the coronavirus crash, there were either one or two declines of 10% in the S&P 500 within three years.

  • 'The most powerful person who's ever walked the face of the earth': How Mark Zuckerberg's stranglehold on Facebook could put the company at risk

    Mark Zuckerberg's "unilateral control" was a key topic for lawmakers at a whistleblower hearing this month. Experts say it's a risk for shareholders.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • 3 Top Dividend Aristocrat Stocks for $55 or Less

    One thing that all investment portfolios can benefit from is dividend-paying stocks. Dividends provide investors with the benefit of earning income in a timely manner through monthly, quarterly, or annual payouts by the companies in which investors own stock. Including dividend-paying stocks has proven highly successful for well-known investors such as Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway has raked in $4.6 billion in dividends from five stocks alone so far in 2021.

  • Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ARK stocks, go directly to the Ark Invest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Cathie Wood, a well-known disruptive innovation investor, established ARK Investment Management in 2014 intending to create high-growth stock portfolios […]

  • Is Nio's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 27.1%. Nio’s stock has run out of steam in 2021, but value investors may be wondering whether it’s time to buy the dip. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34, more than double its long-term average of 15.9. Nio d