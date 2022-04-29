Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)?

While The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£2.66 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.86. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gym Group's current trading price of UK£1.95 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gym Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Gym Group?

Great news for investors – Gym Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.88, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Gym Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Gym Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for Gym Group. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since GYM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GYM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GYM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Gym Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Gym Group you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Gym Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

