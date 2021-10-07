Is Now The Time To Look At Buying IMI plc (LON:IMI)?

While IMI plc (LON:IMI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£18.27 and falling to the lows of UK£16.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IMI's current trading price of UK£16.25 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IMI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in IMI?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.57% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy IMI today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £16.00, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because IMI’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of IMI look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for IMI. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IMI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IMI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for IMI and you'll want to know about these.

