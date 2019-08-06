Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Indiabulls Ventures Limited (NSE:IBVENTUREPP)?

Indiabulls Ventures Limited (NSE:IBVENTUREPP), which is in the capital markets business, and is based in India, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NSEI, rising to highs of ₹207.15 and falling to the lows of ₹76.3. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Indiabulls Ventures's current trading price of ₹76.3 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Indiabulls Ventures’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Indiabulls Ventures worth?

Indiabulls Ventures appears to be overvalued according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 23.13x is currently well-above the industry average of 14.15x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Indiabulls Ventures’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Indiabulls Ventures?

NSEI:IBVENTUREPP Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 6.5% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Indiabulls Ventures.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IBVENTUREPP’s outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IBVENTUREPP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IBVENTUREPP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Indiabulls Ventures.