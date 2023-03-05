Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)?

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Inspired Entertainment’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Inspired Entertainment?

Good news, investors! Inspired Entertainment is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $24.67, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Inspired Entertainment’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Inspired Entertainment look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Inspired Entertainment's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since INSE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INSE for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy INSE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Inspired Entertainment has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

