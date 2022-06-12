Is Now The Time To Look At Buying International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$49.69 and falling to the lows of US$40.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether International Paper's current trading price of US$45.00 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at International Paper’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is International Paper still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.73x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 17.1x, which means if you buy International Paper today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe International Paper should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like International Paper’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will International Paper generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for International Paper. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IP’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at IP? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IP, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that International Paper has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

