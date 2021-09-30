Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$75.77 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$66.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Johnson Controls International's current trading price of US$70.49 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Johnson Controls International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Johnson Controls International

What is Johnson Controls International worth?

According to my valuation model, Johnson Controls International seems to be fairly priced at around 2.96% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Johnson Controls International today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $68.46, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Johnson Controls International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Johnson Controls International generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Johnson Controls International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 77%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? JCI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JCI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Johnson Controls International at this point in time. For example - Johnson Controls International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Johnson Controls International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Katty Kay Resigns as Ozy Media Exec Producer Following NY Times Exposé

    Veteran journalist and MSNBC contributor joined Ozy from BBC four months ago to produce podcasts, TV shows and docs

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • Investing in These 2 Top Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    To achieve that goal, many shrewdly turn to the stock market. Investing in stocks allows your money to grow substantially more than, say, in a traditional savings account. Of course, the stock market also comes with risks, but picking the right companies to invest in could help you hit that coveted $1 million mark before you retire.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are raising price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Last week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters in New York that the US economy was […]

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • The Standard Emergency Savings Advice Was Wrong — How Much Do You Really Need?

    The standard advice on emergency savings has always been three to six months' worth of expenses or income. That was a tough--if not impossible--hill to climb for millions of Americans even before the...

  • What Vanguard’s price cuts mean for everyday investors

    Vanguard Group announced significant price cuts for its fleet of target-date retirement funds this week. Currently, investors can own a Vanguard target fund for the seemingly low cost of 0.12% to 0.15% a year, equal to $12 to $15 for every $10,000 invested. It might not seem like much, but the price cuts will deliver an aggregate savings of $190 million to investors in 2022, says Vanguard.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Will Keep Falling

    Bond yields are likely to keep on rising, given that the Fed plans to scale back its purchases, while analysts are less upbeat about corporate profits.

  • Why This Defense Giant Might Be the Market's Best Dividend Stock

    Close your eyes and imagine the characteristics of an ideal dividend stock. As a result, many excellent dividend stocks now yield a lot less than they used to. As a group, they comprise a larger share of the index, but many don't pay dividends.

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • What You Need To Know About Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) Investor Composition

    If you want to know who really controls Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ), then you'll have to look at the...