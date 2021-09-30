Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$75.77 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$66.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Johnson Controls International's current trading price of US$70.49 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Johnson Controls International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Johnson Controls International worth?

According to my valuation model, Johnson Controls International seems to be fairly priced at around 2.96% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Johnson Controls International today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $68.46, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Johnson Controls International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Johnson Controls International generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Johnson Controls International's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 77%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? JCI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JCI, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Johnson Controls International at this point in time. For example - Johnson Controls International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

