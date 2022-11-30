Is Now The Time To Look At Buying K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)?

While K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on K+S’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In K+S?

Great news for investors – K+S is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that K+S’s ratio of 2.69x is below its peer average of 8.96x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. However, given that K+S’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will K+S generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for K+S, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SDF is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SDF, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SDF for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for K+S (1 is potentially serious) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in K+S, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

