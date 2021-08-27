Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Keysight Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Keysight Technologies still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$176 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 32% compared to my intrinsic value of $132.53. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Keysight Technologies’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Keysight Technologies?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Keysight Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in KEYS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe KEYS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KEYS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for KEYS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Keysight Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Keysight Technologies.

