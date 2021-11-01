Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT)?

While Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Kin and Carta’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Kin and Carta worth?

Great news for investors – Kin and Carta is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £3.54, but it is currently trading at UK£2.67 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Kin and Carta’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Kin and Carta look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 58% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Kin and Carta. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since KCT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KCT for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KCT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Kin and Carta, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kin and Carta, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

