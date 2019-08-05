Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS:PHIA)?

Let's talk about the popular Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS:PHIA). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ENXTAM. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Koninklijke Philips’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Koninklijke Philips worth?

Great news for investors – Koninklijke Philips is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €57.02, but it is currently trading at €41.70 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Koninklijke Philips’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Koninklijke Philips look like?

ENXTAM:PHIA Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Koninklijke Philips’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 52%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since PHIA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PHIA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PHIA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

