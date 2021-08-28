Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

What is Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth?

According to my valuation model, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions seems to be fairly priced at around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Kratos Defense & Security Solutions today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $27.87, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Kratos Defense & Security Solutions?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, KTOS appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KTOS for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on KTOS should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions at this point in time. For example - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

