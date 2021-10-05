Is Now The Time To Look At Buying De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)?

While De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£1.98 and falling to the lows of UK£1.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether De La Rue's current trading price of UK£1.68 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at De La Rue’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is De La Rue still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy De La Rue today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £1.77, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since De La Rue’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from De La Rue?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. De La Rue's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DLAR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DLAR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for De La Rue (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in De La Rue, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

