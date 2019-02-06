Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), which is in the capital markets business, and is based in Bermuda, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lazard’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Lazard worth?

Great news for investors – Lazard is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $66.88, but it is currently trading at US$39.66 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Lazard’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Lazard look like?

NYSE:LAZ Future Profit February 6th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Lazard’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since LAZ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LAZ for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LAZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Lazard. You can find everything you need to know about Lazard in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Lazard, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



