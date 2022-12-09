Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LEI)?

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LEI), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €16.02 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €12.98. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Leifheit's current trading price of €14.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Leifheit’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Leifheit?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 27.54x is currently well-above the industry average of 6.06x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Leifheit’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Leifheit look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Leifheit. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in LEI’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LEI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LEI for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for LEI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Leifheit as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Leifheit.

