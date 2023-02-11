Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$20.10 and falling to the lows of AU$16.76. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lifestyle Communities' current trading price of AU$17.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lifestyle Communities’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Lifestyle Communities

What's The Opportunity In Lifestyle Communities?

Lifestyle Communities appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.9x is currently well-above the industry average of 10.46x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Lifestyle Communities’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Lifestyle Communities?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Lifestyle Communities. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? LIC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe LIC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LIC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LIC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Lifestyle Communities at this point in time. For example, we've found that Lifestyle Communities has 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Lifestyle Communities, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Energy Stocks Should Have the Fuel to Continue Paying a Gusher of Dividends

    These energy companies should generate enough cash to continue paying high-yielding dividends for the next couple of years.

  • Alphabet's $100 Billion Mistake Is Your Opportunity of a Lifetime

    In this video, I will be talking about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and why the current weakness in the stock might turn out the be a great opportunity for long-term investors, despite Microsoft's push in Search.

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • JPMorgan’s Best Performing 15 Stock Picks for 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at JPMorgan’s top performing 15 stock picks for 2023. For more top stock picks, head on over to JPMorgan’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2023. As we settle into 2023, market watchers are trying to balance optimism with cautiousness. After all, 2022 was an absolute bloodbath especially […]

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to a 13.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • 1 Cybersecurity Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    Cybersecurity has never been more important than it is today, and Tenable is among the industry leaders.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • How You Can Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kroger Makes a Big Move in its Battle With Walmart, Costco, and Target

    Kroger opens a new facility in a key market to deliver groceries as the company takes on its competitors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • Money Markets Pay 4.5%. If You’re Getting Less on a Sweep Account, It’s Time for ‘Cash Sorting.’

    A lot has changed in two years, when rates were hugging zero and the banks’ 1% looked like a screaming bargain. Plus, why Charles Schwab looks like a longer-term buy.

  • This Stock Could Soar in the Next Bull Market

    Bull and bear markets exercise their influence to raise and lower share prices. January ended up being a solid month for many technology and growth stocks, a sign that the headwinds of this current bear market might finally be easing to allow for the next market cycle upward. When that time comes, enterprise software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) might just be among the stocks leading the pack.

  • ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The release of the latest version of ChatGPT brought a renewed focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Justin Pope (Microsoft): Artificial intelligence is the latest rage on Wall Street; Microsoft recently announced a multiyear and multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, the company that developed the AI-powered headline-making chatbot ChatGPT.

  • 13 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most profitable large cap stocks to buy. For more profitable large cap stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy. If someone were to ask you, which is bigger, the bond market or the stock market, what would your […]

  • Adani: Narendra Modi’s key ally threatening India’s economy

    After sweeping to victory in the 2014 general election, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi hopped on a private jet from his home state of Gujarat to the capital New Delhi.

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • 5 REITs Hitting Higher Highs In February

    Five real estate investment trusts (REITs) are successfully kicking off the year 2023, with each reaching higher four- and six-month highs. While there are no guarantees that the bullish vibe will continue, it’s a sweet start for the year for people who invested in the REITs. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT) now trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6 and at just 71% of its book value. Apollo pays a dividend of 11.6%. The mREIT is selling off fro

  • You Should Have a Financial Advisor If You Have This Much Money

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Want to Talk About the Metaverse Anymore

    Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects another modest decline in revenue, a sign of the macroeconomic headwinds in the ad market and its decision to ramp up its short-form video product, Reels, which monetizes at a lower rate than other "surfaces" like news feed and stories. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's focus seemed to shift back to the core business, its family of apps, which is made up of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Under Zuckerberg's direction, the company transformed itself a little more than a year ago, changing its name from Facebook to Meta Platforms, signaling that the metaverse would be the primary focus of the business.

  • Traders brace for a blowup as cost of protection for U.S. stocks hits highest level since October

    The cost of hedging against a U.S. equity blowup has risen to its highest level since October as investors brace for more volatility ahead while stocks head for their worst week in nearly two months.