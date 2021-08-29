Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)?

Let's talk about the popular Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$382 and falling to the lows of US$313. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lithia Motors' current trading price of US$335 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lithia Motors’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Lithia Motors worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.75x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.86x, which means if you buy Lithia Motors today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Lithia Motors should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Lithia Motors’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Lithia Motors?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 31% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Lithia Motors. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? LAD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at LAD? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LAD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for LAD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Lithia Motors at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lithia Motors you should know about.

