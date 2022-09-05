Is Now The Time To Look At Buying ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)?

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$90.77 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$72.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ManpowerGroup's current trading price of US$72.40 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ManpowerGroup’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is ManpowerGroup Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! ManpowerGroup is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ManpowerGroup’s ratio of 8.86x is below its peer average of 17.58x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Professional Services industry. What’s more interesting is that, ManpowerGroup’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of ManpowerGroup look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. ManpowerGroup's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MAN is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MAN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MAN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about ManpowerGroup as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - ManpowerGroup has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in ManpowerGroup, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

