Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)?

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC), which is in the media business, and is based in United Kingdom, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the AIM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Next Fifteen Communications Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Next Fifteen Communications Group?

Good news, investors! Next Fifteen Communications Group is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £7.03, but it is currently trading at UK£5.38 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Next Fifteen Communications Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Next Fifteen Communications Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since NFC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NFC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NFC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

