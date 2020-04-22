Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)?

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN), which is in the infrastructure business, and is based in Bermuda, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Ocean Wilsons Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Ocean Wilsons Holdings?

Great news for investors – Ocean Wilsons Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £11.61, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Ocean Wilsons Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Ocean Wilsons Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Ocean Wilsons Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 0.7% over the next year, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since OCN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OCN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OCN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Ocean Wilsons Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Ocean Wilsons Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Ocean Wilsons Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

