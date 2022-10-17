Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$17.73 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$13.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Orion Engineered Carbons' current trading price of US$13.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Orion Engineered Carbons’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Orion Engineered Carbons?

According to my valuation model, Orion Engineered Carbons seems to be fairly priced at around 7.09% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Orion Engineered Carbons today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $12.63, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Orion Engineered Carbons’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Orion Engineered Carbons generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 46% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Orion Engineered Carbons. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OEC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OEC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Orion Engineered Carbons you should be mindful of and 2 of them can't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Orion Engineered Carbons, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

