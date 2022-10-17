Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$17.73 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$13.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Orion Engineered Carbons' current trading price of US$13.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Orion Engineered Carbons’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Orion Engineered Carbons

What's The Opportunity In Orion Engineered Carbons?

According to my valuation model, Orion Engineered Carbons seems to be fairly priced at around 7.09% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Orion Engineered Carbons today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $12.63, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Orion Engineered Carbons’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Orion Engineered Carbons generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 46% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Orion Engineered Carbons. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OEC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OEC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Orion Engineered Carbons you should be mindful of and 2 of them can't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Orion Engineered Carbons, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Truth Social Exec Forced Off Board After Ignoring Trump Demand: Report

    Will Wilkerson submitted a whistleblower complaint to the Securities and Exchange Commission in August regarding the company.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 86.9% That's a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Shifting sources of revenue are causing a growth deceleration that probably won't last much longer.

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.

  • Bear Markets Come and Go, and These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Just Keep Paying

    These companies have kept raising their dividends in any market condition. In fact, two are already Dividend Kings and the third is about to be.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • $5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index firmly in bear market territory, down 25% year-to-date, investors are rightly nervous about what it means for stocks. As Warren Buffett once said, be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. As long as investors have an appropriate investment horizon -- 10 years is usually good -- they should not fear bear markets, but look forward to them eagerly as a chance to buy good companies at discounted prices.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying

    The Nasdaq Composite Index has tumbled more than 35% from its recent peak, putting it in a deep bear market. With their share prices tumbling, they trade at much lower valuations. Because of that, investors could score big gains by taking advantage of the sell-off and holding through the eventual recovery.

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Could Be Warren Buffett's Next Apple

    At 92 and 86 years of age, respectively, Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn are two of the greatest living investors  -- and both are still at it! In fact, these two seniors have been quite active this year, especially around oil giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). On the flip side, Warren Buffett has been buying Occidental shares hand over fist throughout the year, scooping up over 20% of the American oil driller.

  • This Bear Market Risk Indicator Suggests We Head a Lot Lower

    Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have plunged by as much as 22%, 26%, and 34%, through Oct. 10, 2022, and are firmly in the grips of a bear market. Regardless of whether you're a tenured or new investor, bear markets can be scary. Of course, history also shows that buying during these bear market dips is the smartest thing patient investors can do.

  • Boeing May Score a Big Order. The Stock Needs Good News.

    Investors have become more confident that the company can put the past behind it as demand for air travel recovers.

  • Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees

    Cash is leaving China's financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence. The flows, mostly out of the bond market, reflect the attraction of higher interest rates elsewhere. But their size and signs that they are spreading beyond foreigners' portfolios highlights fragility in domestic confidence - a potential drag on the yuan in future - and the magnetic effect of a rising U.S. dollar on global capital flows.

  • Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    The bear market has taken a bite out of most investors' portfolios. Share prices are down more than 20% on average as investors fret about the impacts that high inflation and rising interest rates will have on the economy. As a result, now that share prices are down, investors can lock in much bigger income streams, providing them with higher tangible returns and steady income streams.

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    These stocks are built for the long haul, operating in industries with long-term growth opportunities.

  • 2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)

    When the stock market is in a funk, as it is now, down 25% so far this year and firmly in bear market territory, it's easy to forget the power of a simple buy-and-hold investing strategy. Because every steep correction is invariably followed by a bull market, one that tends to go far higher than the previous peak before the downturn hit, those valleys tend to smooth out until they hardly even register on a stock chart. Bear markets are also typically measured in months, while bull markets are measured in years.