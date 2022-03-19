Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV)?

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$31.64 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$25.81. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Premier Investments' current trading price of AU$27.68 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Premier Investments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Premier Investments?

Good news, investors! Premier Investments is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$42.12, but it is currently trading at AU$27.68 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Premier Investments’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Premier Investments generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Premier Investments, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -10%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although PMV is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PMV, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PMV for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Premier Investments has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

